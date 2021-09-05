Amit Shah congratulates Krishna Nagar for winning Gold at Paralympics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lavished praise on Krishna Nagar after the Indian shuttler won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle Shah wrote, "Well done Krishna Nagar. Many congratulations for clinching the Gold medal in the men's singles SL6 class badminton event in #Paralympics. You have made the nation proud."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed this as a "superb achievement". He tweeted, "A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!!"

Krishna clinched the gold medal after defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match.

Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This is India's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian shuttler says his biggest dream has been fulfilled. "My sports journey started when I made my debut in para-badminton. And today my biggest dream has been fulfilled of winning gold at Paralympics," Krishna toldin an interview after the gold medal win.Krishna said he was determined to win the final set after going down in the second essay in the summit clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor