Amit Shah expresses condolences over loss of lives in Nadia road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday.

"The road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Home Minister tweeted.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also expressed grief over the death of people.

As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

