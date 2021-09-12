Amit Shah, JP Nadda congratulate Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister-elect of Gujarat, and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the latter's leadership, the state's development journey will get new energy.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhupendra Patel Ji on being elected the leader of Gujarat BJP Legislature Party. I am sure that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and your leadership, the continuous development journey of the state will get new energy and momentum and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare," tweeted the Union Home Minister.

BJP national president JP Nadda also extended his greetings to Patel and tweeted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji for being elected the leader of BJP Gujarat Legislature Party. I am sure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, you will give new energy and momentum to Gujarat's development journey and works for public welfare, with full devotion and dedication."

General Secretary BL Santosh also congratulated the Chief Minister-elect of Gujarat.

"Sri Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel, MLA from Ghatlodia AC of Amdavad elected as the new legislature party leader of Gujarat BJP. Congratulations," he tweeted.

First-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat.

He has served as chairman of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and had also chaired the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). Patel has also served as municipal councillor in Ahmedabad.

With Assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place in 2022, BJP went with Patel, a Patidar face for the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

