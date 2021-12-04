Amit Shah lauds patriotic spirit of BSF soldiers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who visited Rohitash border outpost and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the International Border in the region during his two-day visit to Rajasthan, appreciated the commendable spirit of patriotism of the BSF soldiers on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Shah tweeted, "Heard patriotic songs while sitting with BSF_Indiajawans. This is one of the unforgettable moments of my life. With this commendable spirit of patriotism away from my family, I salute the bravery and dedication of all the soldiers who are protecting the borders of the country."

Earlier, Amit Shah distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along the India-Pakistan International boundary. These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Shah's visit to Jaisalmer on Saturday coincided with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.

Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple after reaching Jaisalmer on Saturday.

The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.

Shah will also proceed to Jaipur on Sunday to address the BJP state working committee meeting. The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

He will also address a special session on Sunday following which he will address a conference of 10,000 public representatives.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

( With inputs from ANI )

