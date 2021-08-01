Amit Shah lauds Yogi for UP's law and order, improved economic situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Uttar Pradesh has topped the country with regard to the law and order situation and the economy has grown two-fold in just 4 years of his tenure.

He further said that the state has secured the second position in terms of economic growth. The state's economy grew from 11 lakh crore to 22 lakh crore in the last four years.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences in Lucknow, Shah said, "In 2017, the BJP had made a promise that we shall improve the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh and turn it into a developed state. Now that I am standing in the state in 2021, I can proudly say that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken the state's law and order to the topmost position in the country. The state has scored the second position in terms of the economic situation which has improved from 11 lakh crore to 22 lakh crore in the last four years."

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government for the implementation of 44 schemes of the Central government, Shah stated that the BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste or family, but they work for the poor and to improve the law and order situation.

"This is the introduction of the BJP. The BJP governments do not work on a caste model or family model or for those who are close to them, instead, they work for the poor and for the law and order. I can proudly say that in the implementation of 44 schemes in the country, Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront in the country. I do not want to mention all those schemes. It is very simple to formulate schemes, but establishing a system where those schemes reach the beneficiaries safely without any corruption is the main task at hand," said Shah.

The Home Minister further said, "From 2013 to 2019, for six years I have travelled extensively across Uttar Pradesh including districts, tehsils and assembly seats while working with the BJP. Therefore, I remember the previous Uttar Pradesh where people living in the west left the area due to fear, women felt unsafe, mafias acquired lands of the government and the poor, firing incidents took place in broad daylight and riots broke out across the state."

Paying tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, Shah said that his contributions to the country's freedom movement can never be forgotten, adding that his slogan 'freedom is my birthright' shook the foundation of the British rule.

Shah said, "Today is the death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The country, its people, the coming generations and the country's history will never forget Tilak Maharaj's contributions to the freedom movement. Tilak Maharaj was the only person and the first person to say that freedom is my birthright. His slogan shook the foundation of British rule.

"Due to the movement by the trio of 'Lal Bal Pal', our country is progressing today as a free nation, as one of the most developed countries in the world. I pay rich tributes to Tilak Maharaj and hope that his principles and the spirit of patriotism is acquired by the coming generations," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor