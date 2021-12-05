Amit Shah meets 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore in Jaisalmer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Bhairo Singh Rathore who played an important role in the historic 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also was present during the meeting in Jaisalmer.

"I was privileged to meet the 1971 war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore, who was posted at Longewala during the war, in Jaisalmer today. Your valour and love for the motherland has created history and immense reverence in the hearts of the countrymen. I bow down to you," Shah tweeted.

Notably, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has portrayed the role of Bhairo Singh Rathore in the movie 'Border'.

Shah today addressed the 57th Raising Day of BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.

He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

