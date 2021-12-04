Amit Shah visits border post in Rajasthan at India-Pak border, takes dinner with BSF personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended 'Bada Khana' (dinner) with Border Security Force personnel at the Rohitash Border during his visit to the border post in Jaisalmer.

Earlier this evening, Amit Shah addressed the personnel in the Sainik Sammelan and lauded the valour of the Jawans.

Shah's visit to Jaisalmer near India-Pak border coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time.

He offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple after reaching Jaisalmer on Saturday.

The Home Minister will attend the BSF's Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.

He is learnt to closely watch night patrolling being done by BSF personnel and to spend a night with BSF personnel at Rohitash Border Outpost in the region as well as have 'Bada Khana' (dinner). This will be the first time when the Home Minister will be spending a night with BSF personnel near the border.

Shah will also proceed to Jaipur on Sunday to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

Shah will address the two-day BJP working committee meeting of the State unit at JECC Auditorium in Jaipur.

He will also address a special session on Sunday following which he will address a conference of 10,000 public representatives.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor