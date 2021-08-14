Amit Shah welcomes PM Modi's decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

In his tweet, Shah said, "In the memory of the sacrifice and struggle of our innumerable sisters and brothers who were displaced in the shadow of violence and hatred at the time of Partition of the country, Shri Narendra Modi has decided to observe 14th August as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. I welcome Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking this sensitive decision".

"The wound of the partition of the country and the grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that 'Partition Horrors RemembranceDay' will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and malice from society", tweeted Shah.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the Prime Minister tweeted.

India will be celebrating the 75th year of Independence on Sunday. The day is recognised as that of national pride and honour, with the Prime Minister hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. A day prior to Independence Day, the President of the country delivers a televised 'Address to the Nation'.

( With inputs from ANI )

