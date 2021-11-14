Amit Shah's 7-point suggestion to Southern states include tackling narcotic menace, speeding up Covid second dose

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged the Southern states of the country to focus on seven specific points including expediting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and addressing the narcotics menace.

Shah's suggestions were made while he chaired the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati in which 40 out of 51 pending issues were resolved.

In his closing remarks, the Union Home Minister advised the states to speed up second dose COVID-19 vaccinations below subdivision level, saying "Chief Ministers and officers should monitor the progress."

Noting that the Central government has initiated the work for amendment of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act, the Minister said: "The states should submit their inputs for the amendments by involving officials and experts."

Taking note of the growing menace of illegal supply of drugs, the Union Home Minister asked the Chief Minister to give priority to addressing the issue and spread of narcotics, as drug usage destroys the lives and potential of our youth.

He further advised the states to create an independent institution of Director Prosecution to speed up prosecutions.

Underlining that a National Forensic Science University and a Rashtriya Raksha University have been established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, Shah said, "All states should establish atleast one forensic science college with a syllabus in the local language, so that they can have trained manpower which can meet the needs of forensic investigation."

Emphasizing that Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) crimes should have zero tolerance and POCSO cases should be given priority, the Home Minister said crimes against children are unacceptable and that time frame of 60 days should be adhered to.

He noted that the Central government has decided to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and that the day will be observed every year through various formats spread over one week, to highlight the contribution of tribal communities to our Freedom Struggle and national development.

The Home Minister further urged the Chief Ministers to develop an action plan in their states to showcase and highlight the contribution of the tribals to India's Freedom Struggle and to development of their states.

Chairing the day-long meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, the Union Home Minister said the ancient culture, traditions and languages of our Southern states enrich India's culture and ancient legacy.

He later stressed that "we cannot imagine India's development without the very important contribution of our Southern part."

He mentioned that Zonal Councils are advisory bodies in nature and yet we have been able to successfully solve many issues. "This platform provides an opportunity for interaction at the highest level amongst members," Shah said.

( With inputs from ANI )

