Amit Shah's praise of CM Bommai triggers concern among some Karnataka BJP leaders

After Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the BJP would contest the next assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several party leaders who consider themselves to be potential chief minister candidates seem to be a bit concerned.

Arun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party state in charge appreciated the work done by the Chief Minister which is pushing many senior BJP leaders in Karnataka into tension mode.

Many leaders in the high command including Amit Shah and Arun Singh supported Bommai during the visit to Davangere. Shah has also announced that BJP will go to the next election under the leadership of Bommai.

Some BJP leaders are concerned about their future in the party. Most BJP leaders in Karnataka are aspirants to be the Chief Minister after the next election.

Among these leaders are Revenue Minister and Leader of Vokkaliga community R Ashok, Panchamasaali Lingayat leader Aravind Bellad who was a strong aspirant when Yediyurappa stepped down, senior leader KS Eshwarappa who is a Kuruba community leader, Central minister Prahlad Joshi who is a Brahmin, industrialist turned strong Lingayat leader Murugesh Nirani, another BJP Leader should be very much outspoken against Yediyurappa and his government then Basvanagowda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura, North Karnataka.

According to sources in BJP Karnataka, state BJP incharge has given full marks to the Bommai government during the last one and half months in the report which was submitted to the high command.

BJP president JP Nadda also gave full marks to the Chief Minister and his style of working.

Bommai without any confusion is running the government and there is no tussle in taking decisions, as per Arun Singh.

After Shah's statement, many senior leaders have met former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and BS Yeddyurappa and spoken about the issue.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shetter did not join the cabinet of his junior. It looks like BJP high command did not want to go to the election in 2023 under the leadership of Shetter.

It is once again clear that BJP High Command is sidelining former Chief Minister and Lingayat community leader BS Yediyurappa. It is clear that Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra could slowly be kept aside.

Yediyurappa was building a platform for his son to contest the next election. But at present scenario, he may request Bommai for ticket.

At present, the way in which high command leaders are appreciating the Karnataka Chief Minister and openly announcing that BJP will be led by him in the next election, is an indication that BJP high command somehow sending message before 20 months of the election that no one should speak against Sadara Lingayat Leader Basavaraja Bommai's leadership.

( With inputs from ANI )

