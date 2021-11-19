Amritsar: Devotees throng Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, being celebrated across the country as Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees took a dip in the holy pond and offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday.

"We took the holy dip in 'Sarovar' and then offered prayers," said Karamvir Singh, a devotee.

"We are here since midnight. I feel happy being here, celebrating Guru Nanak Dev ji's birth anniversary. I pray, he keeps everyone healthy. Whatever disease we are facing right now, ends completely, soon," said Menna Sethi, another devotee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and said Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan.

