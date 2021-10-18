Amusement parks, auditoriums, theatres to resume from Oct 22 in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

As the COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres will be reopened from October 22.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon."

The Chief Minister also said that the guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be released soon.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," said IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner.

