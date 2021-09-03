Anand Mahindra points out a fake news regarding him

Businessman Anand Mahindra is hugely active on Twitter. Often he can seen sharing funny photos or videos from his Twitter account. He has millions of fans on Twitter, waiting for his tweet. Currently, a tweet by Anand Mahindra is going viral. Through his tweet, he has revealed a false news.

A statement in the name of Anand Mahindra is going viral on social media. Anand Mahindra himself has fact checked the news and said the statement was not made by Anand Mahindra.

Tweeting about this, Mahindra said, "I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…"





I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible… pic.twitter.com/2D3XrD4GpH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2021



