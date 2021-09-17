Anantnag district administration orders shopkeepers to Install CCTV cameras in city

Anantnag District Administration has ordered various government departments and private companies to install CCTV cameras for security reasons.

Besides shopkeepers, proprietors of the shopping malls, and other business establishments, the orders were given to hotels, restaurants, clinics, nursing homes, and hospitals.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said, "The move has taken to keep an eye on anti-social elements and their activities."

The commissioner directed that there is a need for additional surveillance measures which include installation and extensive usage of CCTV cameras in public places as well as in government offices with adequate data storage capacity in the town.

"The owners of shopping malls and other business holders appreciated the initiative and installed the cameras in their respective premises," Singla said.

Tufail Raja, a shop owner said, "As soon as we received an order from administration, we have installed the CCTV cameras. This is a good initiative, I appreciate them for this effort.

Many locals from the city have also expressed their opinion about the step.

"After receiving orders we have started installing the cameras. This is a good step for our safety and for security purposes," said a shop owner Firdous Ahmad Bhatt.

Another sho owner, Mohammad Arif said, "I have installed a camera in my shop. People who haven't installed it yet, they should do it soon."

( With inputs from ANI )

