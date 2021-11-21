Andhra BJP joins farmers' Mahapadyatra from Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam to oppose tri-capital formula

BJP leaders on Sunday participated in the "mahapadyatra- Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam" organised by the farmers of Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati region against the tri-capital formula proposed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdhary said that the event is in support of Amaravati farmers' agitation which began from the High Court to Tirupati. (The yatra) is aimed at opposing the Andhra government's unconstitutional decision to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"Basically, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to split the capital into three regions. This is against the constitution. The matter is in the High Court," he added while calling Amaravati a growth engine for Andhra Pradesh.

He also alleged the YSRCP government is running Andhra Pradesh as a princely state and is ignoring the constitutionally right path. "The present government has ignored the farmers who have contributed their land to the land polling system under the Capital Region Development Authority and Capital Area (CRDA and CA) act. They are running the state like a princely state. It will not be allowed in a democratic country."

Further, BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari participating in the march said, "Amaravati should be the only capital of the state. We (BJP) are committed to it. The commitment has been shown by the Centre by allocating funds for connecting and developing Amaravati."

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju also participated in the mahapadyatra and said that he supports the Amaravati farmers' agitation with open arms.

Veerraju also informed that the state's BJP party office and Union Government institutions will be constructed in Amaravati where the land has already been allocated.

Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, BJP National Executive member, while participating in the yatra recollected that the resolution was passed in favour of Amaravati when he was the president of the state's BJP unit in order to protect the rights of the farmers and accountability for the public exchequer.

CM Ramesh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, also condemned the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's approach and said that it is against the interest of the public and the plan to shift the capital is like a "Tuglak" idea where the state finance is in doldrums.

( With inputs from ANI )

