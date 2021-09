Andhra CM gives nod for recruitment to 14,200 posts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday gave the go-ahead for recruitment to 14,200 posts at Primary Health Care Centres, Medical Colleges and teaching hospitals, said the state Chief Minister's Office.

During the review meeting held on the prevailing COVID situation progress of vaccination, the CM said that the recruitment process will begin in October and will be completed by November 15, the statement added.

Reddy instructed the officials to ensure no staff crunch in hospitals and directed them to take measures to ensure the best medical quality services in government hospitals.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that there are 13,749 active cases across the state and the recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

