Andhra CM holds meeting with 3 district collectors amid heavy rains in neighbouring Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Thursday with the District Collectors of Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor amid heavy rainfall in the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

Sources informed that Reddy took the status report from the Meteorological Department officials on weather conditions and heavy rainfall. Department officials said the winds were blowing fast and heavy rainfall are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

"The officials of Nellore and Chittoor districts should stay cautious. The southern part of Nellore which borders Chennai should be extremely cautious," said the Chief Minister to the District Collectors during the meeting.

"Wherever required relief camps should be planned. Make sure drinking water and food packets are ready. Also, please make sure there is a watch on reservoirs and dams in your areas," he added.

Amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from tomorrow as the depression enters into land today and it will weaken subsequently.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor