Andhra CM orders cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to give a cash reward to the shuttler, PV Sindhu, for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy.

As per the State Sports Policy, a bronze medalist is entitled to get Rs 30 lakhs.

Before leaving for the big-ticket event, Sindhu met Jagan and the Andhra government had sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old is now the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

