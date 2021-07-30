Andhra female teacher practices organic farming on her land with only female workers

Pulamathi, a female government teacher has started practicing organic farming on her 27 acres of land in Peddalabudu Geval village of Araku valley at Visakhapatnam by engaging only female workers in the field.

Pulamathi being a role model woman farmer has proved an inspiration to many educated women to participate in agriculture farming.

Farmers are the backbone of the country. Over the last decade, India has witnessed the 'feminization' of the agriculture sector, a trend that encapsulates the changing role of women in agriculture.

A proud female farmer from Peddalabudu Geval village of Araku valley in Visakhapatnam rural, Pulamathi finished her B.E.D from Visakhapatnam and got a job as a teacher in the government school in a tribal village of Majjivalsa near Araku valley in the Visakhapatnam district.

Ever since she was a school-going kid, Pulamathi was fond of farming. During vacations, she used to go to her agricultural land and practice farming.

Pulamathi who practices organic farming started with the cultivation of rice, wheat, ginger, and mango on her 27 acres of land, amid inadequate availability of water due to hilly terrain.

Farming activities on her 27 acres of land engage many women from the tribal village. She after getting a govt job also didn't leave her farming activities.

Pulamathi said, "I am working as a teacher for 15 students of class 1st to class 5th. I am only one teacher in our Majjivalsa school and teach all subjects, but whenever I need to teach the science subject, I bring the students to my agricultural land and teach concepts practically. Nowadays, people are not so healthy because they are consuming fruits and vegetables cultivated using a huge quantity of chemicals in the form of insecticides and pesticides. But I practice organic farming in my 27 acres of land with woman workers. The majority of women workers are from my family and many are from the village."

Pulamathi further stated, "Women are not just born for cooking, women can also cultivate too. That is what I wanted to prove. I can cultivate rice, wheat, ginger, and vegetables. I am engaged in farming activities despite the scarcity of water due to the hilly terrain.

"Agriculture is a lucrative field. Women have a lot of opportunities in the agriculture sector. Farming is very healthy for the body. We can grow our own organic crops and consume them instead of eating food full of chemicals," she said.

She said that her husband and in-laws are also involved in farming. She said that she gets a lot of guidance from her family, who encouraged her to start her own cultivation farm.

Pulamathi said, "My husband is the sarpanch of the village and he also does farming. Being the Sarpanch he is also engaged in social service in the village. I manage the farm along with the women of my family. Many woman laborers from the village also work at our farm. So, we are mostly engaged in farm management. I wake up early in the morning. This helps me manage things well. Besides, I am passionate about farming. So, I am happy doing this. Sometimes many people from the village come to me asking for advice on farming activities."

Pulamathi has two children, who are studying in classes 10th and 12th. She manages her job, family and farming simultaneously, she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

