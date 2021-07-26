Andhra: Fire breaks out at apartment in Tirupati, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati town due to a gas leak on Sunday evening.

As per Syam Prakash, Assistant Station Fire Officer(ASFO), Tirupati, the fire has been doused and no casualties were reported.

"Fire broke out at an apartment due to a gas leak in Tirupati town, this evening. The fire was doused. The owner of the apartment has claimed that items worth Rs 8 lakhs have been damaged. No casualty reported, said Prakash.

( With inputs from ANI )

