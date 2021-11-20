Andhra floods: 20 dead, over 30 missing

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

"The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing," Andhra Pradesh Government officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam deployed two flood-relief teams in Nellore district recently for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

