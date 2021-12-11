Andhra Governor expresses anguish over drowning of students in Krishna river

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the death of five students of Swetha Sringachalam Veda Patasala in Guntur district.

He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members. He was informed that the students went for a bath in the Krishna river after completing their studies as a daily routine and were drowned.

As many as six persons including a teacher and five students from Veda Patasala (Vedic Institute) drowned to death in Krishna River at Madipadu village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sattenapalli said, "At about 5 pm today, One Guruji along with 8 students of Veda Vedantha Gurukula Mahavidyalaya went to Krishna river for bathing. Only Guruji and six students went into the river."

Further, Reddy informed that they accidentally slipped into a deep pit while taking bath.

"They did not know swimming so they drowned in the water and five students and the Guruji died in the river. One student who knew swimming survived the incident while the remaining two students who are sitting on the beach cried for help," he said.

The DSP said that the fishermen came to their rescue and brought all the six bodies to the beach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor