Andhra Governor shifted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad due to 'minor' COVID-19 symptoms
By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 06:27 PM2021-11-17T18:27:40+5:302021-11-17T18:35:13+5:30
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms', informed the press note issued by Raj Bhavan.
"The Governor was suffering from cough and cold after he returned from New Delhi. As a precaution, an RT PCR test was conducted," the note said.
As minor Covid symptoms were observed, the Governor was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight and admitted to the AIG hospital there, the statement added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor