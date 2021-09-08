Andhra govt to launch online movie ticketing portal

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop a web portal that will be managed by the government for online booking of cinema tickets.

The government has also issued an order for the same stating that the Online Ticketing System will be managed by the State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation.

The order read, "Government after careful examination of the procedure of the sale of tickets in the cinema theatres, hereby order to develop a portal for online booking of cinema ticket on the lines of Railway Online Ticketing System. This Online Ticketing System will be managed by AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation."

A committee has been constituted to design a blueprint, develop and implement the system. The committee comprises 8 members with Home Department Principal Secretary as the chairman.

