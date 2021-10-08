Andhra logs 693 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 693 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 20,55,999 including 8,310 active infections.

With 927 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state mounted to 20,33,447.

As many as 4,31,33,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 21,257 new COVID-19 infections. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total active cases in the country now stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

