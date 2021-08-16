Andhra Police nabs Guntur murder case accused

Andhra Pradesh Police nabbed the accused who allegedly stabbed a BTech student in Guntur on Sunday.

State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang in a statement announced that the accused in the case has been detained. He informed that the accused was identified with the information by local people and scanning CCTV footage. He will be produced in court.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia for the family of the deceased and directed officials to provide the necessary help. He ordered a speedy investigation in the matter while directing police to ensure that the culprit gets stringent punishment.

A girl was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur district on Sunday.

As per the local police, the girl was a B-Tech third-year student in a private engineering college in Guntur.

"This morning, she was out on a road when an individual asked her to get on his bike. She refused his offer. Following this rejection, that youth stabbed her and fled from the site. Locals in the vicinity informed her family. She was taken to Government General Hospital Guntur where the doctors declared her brought dead," police said.

