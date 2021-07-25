Andhra: Police seizes 17 litres country-made liquor, destroys 2,000 litres fermented jaggery wash in Kalikiri
By ANI | Published: July 25, 2021 10:06 PM2021-07-25T22:06:19+5:302021-07-25T22:15:01+5:30
Andhra Pradesh's Kalikiri Police on Sunday seized 17 litres of country-made liquor and destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash.
Andhra Pradesh's Kalikiri Police on Sunday seized 17 litres of country-made liquor and destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash.
Fermented jaggery wash is a liquid component used in making country liquor. Jaggery is turned into liquid form, and fermented. Later, it is used in making country liquor.
According to Kalikiri sub-inspector Lokeswar Reddy, raids were conducted at Kukkaloddu, Palem, Guvvala Topu and surroundings, based on credible information.
"The police found and seized 17 litres of country-made liquor. We have destroyed 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash. The police seized plastic drums used for storing the liquor and filed the case," he said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app