Andhra Pradesh: 300 stray dogs killed with poisonous injections

A shocking incident has come to light in Lingapalem village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh where more than 300 dogs were poisoned. Animal friendly organizations have blamed Lingapalem village panchayat in this case. The incident came to light while the dogs were being buried.

Fight for Animals activist Lalita has lodged a complaint with the police. The district collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Police are also investigating further. Lalita said that instead of neutering the dogs, the gram panchayat decided to kill them and injected them with poison. She had also gone to the village. There they saw more than 300 dogs being buried. She also claims to have recorded a video of it. The incident has sparked outrage all over the country.

A complaint has been lodged at Dharmajigudem police station and police are investigating further. However, the gram panchayat has rejected Lalita's serious allegations.

