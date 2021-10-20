Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu visits workers injured in attack on TDP's office

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited party workers in Manipal Hospital who were injured during an attack on the party's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

The TDP chief requested the doctors to look after the injured and provide them with proper medical care.

Naidu had yesterday written to Home Minister Amit Shah and spoke to Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan complaining about the attack by the YSRCP cadres on TDP offices in the state and on its leaders. Naidu said that Shah had assured to look into the matter and asked for making a formal police complaint about the attacks.

Naidu has also demanded a thorough inquiry on the attacks at TDP offices and imposition of President's Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised.

However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

