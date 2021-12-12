Andhra Pradesh confirms first case of Omicron variant, country tally touches 35

Andhra Pradesh detected its first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the nationwide tally of infection from the newly detected strain to 35. “So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to the state were found Covid-19 positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive,” Public Health Director said in a release.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s health department has asked people not to worry or believe any rumours and to continue to take precautions which include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc.Earlier in the day, a 20-year-old man from Italy, who arrived in India last month, was found positive for Omicron in Chandigarh.So far, at 17, Maharashtra has detected the most cases of Omicron variant in the country, followed by nine cases in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat and two each in Delhi and Karnataka.

