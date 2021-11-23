Andhra Pradesh Governor recovers from COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has fully recovered from COVID-19, informed Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia on Monday.

The state Governor will return to Vijayawada on November 23, he said.

"Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has fully recovered from COVID-19 and will return to Vijayawada on Tuesday," Sisodia said in an official statement.

The Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on November 17.

According to the medical bulletin issued by AIG hospital, the Governor was tested COVID-19 positive on November 15 after being evaluated by a multidisciplinary team.

"His condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air. Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with Moderate COVID disease," the bulletin had informed.

The Governor showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms' after he returned from New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor