Andhra Pradesh reports 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department bulletin, the total count of cases stands at 20,46,419 including 11,655 active cases.

With 1,328 recoveries, the overall recoveries in the state have gone up to 20,23,496. The cumulative death toll is 14,163.

Out of the 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, five deaths are reported from Chittoor district, three each were reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts while one each was reported from East Godavari and Nellore.

India reported 18,870 new COVID-19 cases and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor