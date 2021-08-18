Andhra Pradesh reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,433 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, 68,041 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 1,433 were found to be positive for COVID-19.

The death toll in the state has gone up to 13,686.

The total count of cases has gone up to 19,97,102 including 15,944 active cases.

The bulletin said that those who died of the disease include three each in Chittoor and Krishna, two each in Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam districts.

The state reported 1,815 more recoveries from the coronavirus taking the recoveries to 19,67,472.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor