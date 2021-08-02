Andhra Pradesh reports 1,546 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,546 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and a total of 15 people succumbed to the virus in the state, informed the state health bulletin.

Out of those who died in the last 24 hours, five were from Chittoor district, three each in Krishna and Prakasam districts and two in East Godavari and Guntur districts, and one in Kurnool district, read the bulletin.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 19,70,008 with 20,582 active cases and 13,410 deaths. The total number of people who have recovered from the debilitating virus is recorded at 19,36,016, according to the bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

