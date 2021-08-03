Andhra Pradesh reports 1,546 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in the past 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,546 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and a total of 18 people succumbed to the virus in the state, informed the state health bulletin.

Out of those who died in the last 24 hours, four were from Chittoor district, three in Krishna district, and two each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, and Guntur districts, and one each in Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam districts, read the bulletin.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 19,71,554 with 20,170 active cases and 13,428 deaths. The total number of people who have recovered from the debilitating virus is recorded at 19,37,956, according to the bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor