Andhra: YSRCP wins Eluru Municipal Corporation elections

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday won the Eluru Municipal Corporation election.

Counting for 50 wards in the corporation was held today.

The YSRCP has won 47 wards, in which it had already bagged three unanimously. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Opposition won the remaining three wards.

Elections for 10 municipal corporations of Andhra Pradesh were conducted on March 10, 2021.

Counting of votes was held on March, 14. However, counting for Eluru municipal corporation was postponed due to some court cases.

