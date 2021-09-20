Angry villagers thrash headmaster after he bites cheek of 12 year-old student

An outrageous incident has taken place in Bihar. In a shocking , a headmaster of school misbehaved with a student. Molesting a student has cost the headmaster dearly. According to information received, the headmaster of a school in Bihar's Katihar district is accused of abusing his student. Police are investigating the case and have succeeded in arresting the headmaster.

The incident took place at Pipri Bahiyar Primary School in Seemapur area of ​​the district. The headmaster was caught trying to molest a 12-year-old class 4 student by biting her cheeks. After which the girl screamed loudly. Upon hearing the girl child scream, many ran into the room where the act was taking place and then locked the accused in the room inside. Meanwhile, relatives of the girl and other locals gathered outside the school after knowing the incident. Shortly, police arrived at the scene to investigate and while they were escorting the headmaster out, the angry villagers attacked the accused.

In front of the police, the angry villagers thrashed the headmaster with stics. Some of its videos and photos are going viral on social media. After this, the police released the headmaster from the clutches of the people. A Hindi website has reported about this.

