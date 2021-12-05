Another passenger from Singapore tests positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A day after two international passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, another passenger from Singapore tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

According to the Kanniyakumari District administration, the passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madurai Airport yesterday has been admitted to Aasaripallam Government Hospital.

It is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant, said the district administration on Sunday.

Earlier, on Friday, two international passengers, one each from the UK and Singapore tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, informed State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday.

"A passenger from Singapore at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport was found COVID positive and got admitted to a private hospital; samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Chennai and Bengaluru," said Subramanian while addressing a press conference at Teynampet, Chennai on Friday.

"Another passenger from the UK in Chennai was found COVID positive and is admitted to a special ward of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai; samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Chennai and Bengaluru," added the Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

