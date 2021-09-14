Antibodies reduce after two months in those who have been vaccinated with Covishield & Covaxin

A nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign is underway to curb the spread of the virus. So far, 75 crore doses of vaccine have been given to the citizens and the vaccination of the youth is expected to be completed by the end of this year, but in the meantime, a study on Vaccine has raised concerns. The level of antibodies in people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield vaccine starts declining after two to three months, the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Center (Bhubaneswar) has found.

In this regard, Dr. Devdutt Bhattacharya in an interview with 'Aaj Tak' said, “We have studied a total of 614 participants of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccine. We watched their body produce antibodies and followed them up for six months. This is part of a long-term study. Meanwhile, we have been monitoring antibodies for two years.

"In the study, we found that those who took both doses of Covaxin began to have lower antibodies after two months," he said. On the other hand, people who took Covishield began to have less antibodies after three months. Meanwhile, the purpose of this study is to obtain information about vaccine antibodies produced against SARS-COV-2 (Corona virus).

Are there any changes in health care workers 24 weeks after receiving Covaxin or Covishield? The study was launched in March this year, according to a study conducted by ICMR and RMRC.

Regarding the concern over the shortage of antibodies, ICMR-RMRC Director Sanghamitra Pati said, "Despite the decline in antibodies, antibodies persist and we are constantly monitoring them." It has seen a decline in eight weeks so we will follow it up after six months and plan to keep an eye on it for some time to come. Only then can we tell if a booster dose is needed.