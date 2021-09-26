Anurag Thakur inspects construction at Zojila Pass tunnel in Ladakh

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in May 2018 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launching the first blasting for construction-related work at the Zojila tunnel last year.

"This tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh...National Highway Authority of India, Government of India are rapidly working on its construction... it is a work in progress...:" Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister said around Rs 4500 crore will be spent on the project. " I am glad that the process is taking place rapidly in this project and another blast has been initiated for Zohila Tunnel so that the project is completed at the earliest," Thakur said.

He further added that the government under the leadership of PM Modi is taking initiative for this project. "Modi government is doing a good job in terms of development as well as protection of the country. In the upcoming years, this tunnel will be beneficial for the military as well as residents," the minister said.

The Zozila tunnel, touted as Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel road at 14.15 kilometers, was initially conceived in 2004-05. It is expected to reduce the travel time by more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

The tunnel said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on National Highway-1 will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.

( With inputs from ANI )

