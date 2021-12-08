Anurag Thakur meets Thailand envoy Pattarat Hongtong
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 06:15 PM2021-12-08T18:15:56+5:302021-12-08T18:25:12+5:30
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.
The duo discussed aspects relating to people-to-people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports and culture.
His official Twitter handle tweeted, "HE Ms Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, paid a courtesy call at the residence of Union Minister Sh @ianuragthakur. They discussed aspects relating to people to people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports & culture."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app