APHA urges state government to provide hotels relief from taxes

Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association on Wednesday requested the state government to provide relief from various taxes like Trade license fees, property taxes, drainage and water taxes and electricity charges, on Wednesday.

The Association's recently elected president Balakrishna Reddy appealed to the state government to provide support for at least two years for the hotels so that they can recover from two-year losses due to the COVID pandemic. He further requested an award industrial status for Hotels.

The APHA president added that the hotel industry is among the top three sectors worst hit with the COVID pandemic. The sector gives employment to the uneducated, School dropouts and youth with less education.

"If this sector collapses, lakhs of people will become unemployed. So we request the central as well as state government to give handholding to the hotel sector", he said

Meanwhile, APHA has signed an MoU with 'Yumzy' online food sales platforms like Swiigy and Zomato.

( With inputs from ANI )

