Approval to Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years awaited after evaluation of data
By ANI | Published: October 12, 2021 03:50 PM2021-10-12T15:50:57+5:302021-10-12T16:00:08+5:30
After the evaluation of data Covaxin is yet to get approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children between 2-18 years old, according to official sources.
After the evaluation of data Covaxin is yet to get approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children between 2-18 years old, according to official sources.
Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has submitted data for clinical trials in the age group of 2-18 years to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee and has provided their positive recommendations.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app