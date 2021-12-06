Armed Forces Flag Day, know about the motive behind this day

We all believes that Army is the biggest strength of any country, we all are living happily just because the heroes on the border are fighting for us everyday, giving up their families, live and comfort, but have we did any thing to pay them back, no we didn't! and we can't because what they are doing is beyond anything and we can never pay them back. But what we could do is contribute little just the welfare of their families who are living far from their, husbands, fathers, and sons. That's why we celebrate Armed flag day.



Armed Flag day observes every year on 7th December in order to collect little funds for welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel, the fund is collect from civilians and over it has became tradition to commemorate this day as an honour to the soldiers, sailors and airmen of India. On this day all three branches of armed forces the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrages various shows like carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes for general public.

Throughout the country small flags and car flags in red, deep blue and light blue colours representing the three Services are distributed in return for donations. The main motive and purpose of this days is to rehabilitation of battle casualties, Welfare of serving personnel and their families and Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

The day is been celebrated since the indepence of the country because there was a need for the government to manage the welfare of its defence personnel. The fund collection is managed throughout the country by the local arms of the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), which is part of the Ministry of Defence. The collection is organised both by official and non-official means through voluntary organisations.