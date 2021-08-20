Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

By ANI | Published: August 20, 2021 09:16 AM2021-08-20T09:16:13+5:302021-08-20T09:25:02+5:30

Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai | Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Next

Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles recovered three pistols, 174 rounds, three kg explosives, nine detonators and mobile phone IEDs.

"Lunglei Bn under #IGAR(E) recovered a cache of arms, Amn & other war-like stores near Indo-Myanmar border, Lawngtlai Dist, #Mizoram on 19Aug21. Recoveries: 03 Pistols,174 rounds,3 kg Exp,9 Detonators & mobile phone IEDs," PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Lunglei battalion of assam riflesLunglei battalion of assam riflesAmn