Arms, ammunition recovered by CRPF in J-K's Ganderbal

By ANI | Published: September 1, 2021 09:59 AM2021-09-01T09:59:46+5:302021-09-01T10:10:02+5:30

Central Reserve Police Force on Wednesday recovered arms, ammunitions among other items in the Sadra Bagh forest area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rounds of AK-47, along with two magazines, loose 9mm rounds, various other rounds and several hand grenades were recovered, early in the morning by @crpf_srinagar with Ganderbal Police from Sadra Bagh forest area," said a tweet by the Srinagar Sector, CRPF.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

