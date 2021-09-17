Arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in J-K's Pulwama

In a joint search operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have recovered arms and ammunition including four pistols at Telangam village in Pulwama district.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor