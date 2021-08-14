Army bomb squad defuses IED in J-K's Kishtwar

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

