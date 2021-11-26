Army Chief Naravane reviews military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday witnessed wargames being carried out as a part of the 'Dakshin Shakti' exercise in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

The exercise validates battle readiness and the operational effectiveness of troops.

Special Helibourne operations, aerial attacks and usage of swarm drones were carried out as a part of the exercise.

"General MM Naravane #COAS reviewed Exercise #DakshinShakti at Jaisalmer which involved the conduct of Special Heliborne Operations, Aerial Attacks & use of Swarm Drones depicting the futuristic concepts of warfighting in a multi-domain battlefield for #IndianArmy," said a tweet from the army.

Notably, as part of exercise Dakshin Shakti in training areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, Multi-Agency Exercise, "Sagar Shakti" was conducted from November 19-22, the army said on Monday.

The exercise had components from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Airforce, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat States Security apparatus including Gujarat State Police, Marine Police and Fisheries Department was conducted in the Creek Sector of Kutch Peninsula.

The exercise involved the insertion of troops and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously in an integrated manner. Comprehensive coordination incorporating contemporary technology to include response mechanisms in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats were practised and honed amongst the participants, the army said.

The exercise was witnessed by a senior hierarchy of participating agencies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor