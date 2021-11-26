Army chief visits Jaisalmer, reviews Dakshin Shakti exercise

Jaipur, Nov 26 The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Friday concluded his two-day visit to an exercise location in Jaisalmer.

During his visit, the Army chief reviewed Exercise Dakshin Shakti, which was conducted by the Southern Command of Indian Army with an aim to ensure integrated application of forces in multi-domain operations and uphold the nation's military aims over the entire spectrum of conflict.

During the past one week, units and formations of the Indian Army practiced tactical and operational manoeuvres involving its infantry, mechanised formations and airborne troops in a fluid battlefield environment, operationalising future technologies.

This was effected by exploiting versatile and indigenous airborne platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Swarm Drones and enmeshing Artificial Intelligence to provide a cohesive operational and intelligence picture amalgamated within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce (ISR) architecture.

A formidable display of the same, including Special Heliborne Operations, Swarm Drones and ALH Manoeuvres and coordinated action by ground troops were also practiced.

The Army chief commended the Southern Command for fielding and exploiting the capabilities of indigenous equipment inducted as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

He also emphasised the need to constantly evolve tactics, techniques and procedures to fight 'future wars', as well as capability enhancement in manned and unmanned systems.

The COAS complimented all the participants for the high state of readiness and operational preparedness and exhorted them to continue their vigil for the security of the nation.

